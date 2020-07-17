Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,181 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.