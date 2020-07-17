Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 12,646 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

