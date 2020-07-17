Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,546.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,056.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $748.32. The firm has a market cap of $281.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $657.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

