Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

