Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,283 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

