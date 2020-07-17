Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 14,874 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 229.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after buying an additional 145,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

