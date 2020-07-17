Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,670 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 544,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 448,520 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,738,000.

SCHA stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

