Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $787,934,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.