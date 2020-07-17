Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $131.99 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $138.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

