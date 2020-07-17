Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $53,584,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

