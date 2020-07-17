Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

