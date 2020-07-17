Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

NYSE:DIS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

