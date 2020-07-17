Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

