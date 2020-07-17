Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

