Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 21,951 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 216.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 160,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000.

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

