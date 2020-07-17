Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

