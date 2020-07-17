Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 721 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,525,000 after buying an additional 57,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $313.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,234 shares of company stock worth $97,080,132 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

