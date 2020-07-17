Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,114 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $257.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. CSFB lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

