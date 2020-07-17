Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Home Depot stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

