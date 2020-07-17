Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 434,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Home Depot by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average is $226.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

