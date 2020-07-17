Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Trading Up 1.4%

Home Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMCBF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $39.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

