Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.