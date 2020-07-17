Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245,044 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

