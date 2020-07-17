Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

