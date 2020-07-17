Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,219.99 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

