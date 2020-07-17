Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $137,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period.

Shares of SILJ opened at $13.27 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

