Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 40,668 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,668 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.28% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 578,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of GREK stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.