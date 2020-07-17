Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 3,600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $80,259,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

