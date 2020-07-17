Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,920 Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDT stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

