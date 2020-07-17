Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 14,716 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the first quarter valued at $1,632,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 987,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 155,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 257.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 164,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the first quarter valued at $344,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $8.13 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

