Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 581,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 235,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 793,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Nomura increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,180,200 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.