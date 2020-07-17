Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,400 Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.54. Computer Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

