Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $160.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

