Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.