Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $277,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

