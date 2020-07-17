Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $241,000 in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,349 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

