Hollencrest Capital Management Has $65,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 494,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 725.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 168,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.