Hollencrest Capital Management Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $267.54 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.92 and a 200-day moving average of $257.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.