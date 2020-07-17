Hollencrest Capital Management Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

