Hollencrest Capital Management Has $312,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $13.38 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

