Hollencrest Capital Management Has $245,000 Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.12% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 127.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $35.53 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $37.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.