Hollencrest Capital Management Has $185,000 Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

