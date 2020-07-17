Hollencrest Capital Management Has $117,000 Position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

