Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 21.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

JTD opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

