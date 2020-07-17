Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,446.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,365.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,033.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.