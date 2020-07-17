Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $475.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.