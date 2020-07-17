Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,242,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,518,000 after purchasing an additional 147,381 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

