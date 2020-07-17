Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Shares in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

Shares of INWK stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INWK. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK).

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.