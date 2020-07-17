Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective (up from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

HOC stock opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.34.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

