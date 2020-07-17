Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.30, 1,572,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,067,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after buying an additional 1,417,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $36,841,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,630,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,480,000 after buying an additional 841,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 578,588 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 465,419 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.